Serena Olah Obituary
Serena Olah Serena Marie Andrea Olah passed away peacefully in her home, July 31st 2019 surrounded by her beloved family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Edward J Olah Sr. Her two daughters Renee Andrea Olah and Kim Ann Kirkland. Serena was a woman who was second to none. She was a dignified woman who raised a family through love lessons and a strength that taught us all what family truly means. As a dedicated wife and mother she leaves behind her three sons, Edward J Olah II and wife Taffy, Christopher J Olah and wife Kimberlee, Timothy J Olah and wife Kelli. Grandchildren Danielle and Cyril Wrabec, Anthony and Ryan Olah, Jake and Jancie Olah, Jacob, josh, Noah, Stella, Nori, Nelo, Olah and 15 Great Grandchildren and her cherished dog Tang. A private family ceremony will be held in honor of her life and her wishes. Our Queen will be missed!
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 6, 2019
