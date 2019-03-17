Kansas City Star Obituaries
Services
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
View Map
Seth Warrell Obituary
Seth W. Warrell Seth Warrell, 98, passed away March 5 in Lenexa, KS. Seth was born in Kansas City, KS and worked for Hallmark Cards for 45 years. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Seth married Merle L Riedl 77 years ago. He is survived by his wife, children, Peggy Mendon (Michael), and Thomas Warrell (Marie), grandchildren Amanda Mendon, Michele Miller (Jason), and Kathleen Warrell (Matt Niznik), and two great-grandchildren. A celebration of Seth's life will be held 10 a.m. March 22 at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. March 21 at the funeral home. Seth will be laid to rest in Chapel Hill Cemetery in Kansas City, KS following the service. Memorials may be made to the Shrine Temple Transportation Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2019
