Seth W. Warrell Seth Warrell, 98, passed away March 5 in Lenexa, KS. Seth was born in Kansas City, KS and worked for Hallmark Cards for 45 years. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Seth married Merle L Riedl 77 years ago. He is survived by his wife, children, Peggy Mendon (Michael), and Thomas Warrell (Marie), grandchildren Amanda Mendon, Michele Miller (Jason), and Kathleen Warrell (Matt Niznik), and two great-grandchildren. A celebration of Seth's life will be held 10 a.m. March 22 at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. March 21 at the funeral home. Seth will be laid to rest in Chapel Hill Cemetery in Kansas City, KS following the service. Memorials may be made to the Shrine Temple Transportation Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2019