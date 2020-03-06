|
Severiano "Chivie" Alonzo Severiano Alonzo, 81, of Shawnee, KS passed away Tuesday March 3, 2020 at Advent Health of Shawnee Mission. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 8 at the Amos Family Funeral Home, where the rosary will be prayed at 4 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 9 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS. Severiano was born March 24, 1938 to the late Frederic and Esther Alonzo in Kansas City, Kansas. Severiano graduated from Argentine High School in 1956. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1961 and was honorably discharged in 1963. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He leaves behind fond memories of wagon rides to Dollar General and Dillon's. Severiano enjoyed taking his wife Judy to dances on the weekends. Chivie is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy; three daughters, Debbie Wilson and husband Greg; Judy Mason and husband Doug; Leslie Owens and husband Jim; six grandchildren, Lorryn Marsh and husband Evan; Lexie Swinney, Jillian Wilson, Sarah Wilson, Jackson Mason and Nicholas Mason; six sisters, Alexandra Alonzo, Dolores Ortiz, Rita Breland, Esther Alonzo, Juanita Alonzo and Maria Alonzo; two brothers, Manuel Alonzo and wife Rose and Joseph Alonzo and wife Mary, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Lucy Alonzo and brother, Frederic Alonzo. For a full obituary and online condolences please visit www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 6, 2020