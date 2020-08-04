1/1
Seymour Krinsky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Seymour's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Seymour Krinsky Seymour Krinsky, 92 of Overland Park, KS, passed away July 31, 2020. Private family services will be held on Sunday, Aug.2 at 2:30PM at Kehilath Israel Blue Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Thomas Goldenberg Scholarship Fund at Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy or the Krinsky Family Fund @ Kehilath Israel Synagogue. In the spring of 1952, the late Rabbi Maurice Solomon contacted Yeshiva University in New York City, that his Synagogue, Kehilath Israel, was looking for a young, outgoing Associate Rabbi, to meet its fast-growing needs. Rabbi Solomon was then put in touch with Seymour Krinsky. Seymour, who was born in New York City and raised in Brooklyn, was a graduate of Long Island University with a B.S. degree in Economics. He assumed his Rabbinical duties at K.I. in July of 1952. Seymour returned to New York in the fall of 1954 to pursue a career on Wall Street and has been a member of the investment community ever since. He returned to Kansas City in January of 1955 as a customer's man for Bache & Co. Though the name on the door has changed, Seymour never left. He was a Senior Vice President of Investment at Wells Fargo Advisors for almost 60 years and retired in 2018 from RBC as Sr. Vice President, Financial Advisor after being in the business 65 years. Seymour was a member of Kehilath Israel Synagogue and Beth Shalom Synagogue. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rabbi Jacob and Sarah Krinsky, his first wife, Jocelyn Goldberg Wienshenk Krinsky, his brother, Rabbi Fred Krinsky and daughter-in-law, Melissa Goldenberg. Seymour is survived by his second wife, Marsha Rogovein Goldenberg Krinsky; his daughters and son-in-law: Jerri Ann and Larry Arlan, Leawood, KS; Sharon and Joel Davis, Glenview, IL; step-sons: Jeffrey Goldenberg, Leawood, KS; Richard Goldenberg and his wife Karen, London, England; step-daughter: Shira Zigler and her husband Scott, Overland Park, KS; grandchildren: Zachary, Jonathan and Sara Arlan; Elana, Kayla and Mirra Goldenberg; Tyler and Leah, Davis, Langston, Miller, Barrett, Coco, Raine, Peetsie and Winnie Goldenberg; Orli and Raya Zigler and great-granddaughter, Penelope Goldenberg. Online condolences may be left @ www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Louis Memorial Chapel
6830 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-361-5211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved