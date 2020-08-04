Seymour Krinsky Seymour Krinsky, 92 of Overland Park, KS, passed away July 31, 2020. Private family services will be held on Sunday, Aug.2 at 2:30PM at Kehilath Israel Blue Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Thomas Goldenberg Scholarship Fund at Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy or the Krinsky Family Fund @ Kehilath Israel Synagogue. In the spring of 1952, the late Rabbi Maurice Solomon contacted Yeshiva University in New York City, that his Synagogue, Kehilath Israel, was looking for a young, outgoing Associate Rabbi, to meet its fast-growing needs. Rabbi Solomon was then put in touch with Seymour Krinsky. Seymour, who was born in New York City and raised in Brooklyn, was a graduate of Long Island University with a B.S. degree in Economics. He assumed his Rabbinical duties at K.I. in July of 1952. Seymour returned to New York in the fall of 1954 to pursue a career on Wall Street and has been a member of the investment community ever since. He returned to Kansas City in January of 1955 as a customer's man for Bache & Co. Though the name on the door has changed, Seymour never left. He was a Senior Vice President of Investment at Wells Fargo Advisors for almost 60 years and retired in 2018 from RBC as Sr. Vice President, Financial Advisor after being in the business 65 years. Seymour was a member of Kehilath Israel Synagogue and Beth Shalom Synagogue. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rabbi Jacob and Sarah Krinsky, his first wife, Jocelyn Goldberg Wienshenk Krinsky, his brother, Rabbi Fred Krinsky and daughter-in-law, Melissa Goldenberg. Seymour is survived by his second wife, Marsha Rogovein Goldenberg Krinsky; his daughters and son-in-law: Jerri Ann and Larry Arlan, Leawood, KS; Sharon and Joel Davis, Glenview, IL; step-sons: Jeffrey Goldenberg, Leawood, KS; Richard Goldenberg and his wife Karen, London, England; step-daughter: Shira Zigler and her husband Scott, Overland Park, KS; grandchildren: Zachary, Jonathan and Sara Arlan; Elana, Kayla and Mirra Goldenberg; Tyler and Leah, Davis, Langston, Miller, Barrett, Coco, Raine, Peetsie and Winnie Goldenberg; Orli and Raya Zigler and great-granddaughter, Penelope Goldenberg. Online condolences may be left @ www.louismemorialchapel.com
