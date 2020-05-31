Sgt. Jesse Manuel Medina
Sgt. Jesse Manuel Medina Sgt. Jesse Manuel Medina, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in his home surrounded by family and loved ones. Jesse (Manuel) was born on April 1, 1927 in Kansas City. He married Esperanza Cecilia Barreto on November 19, 1949 and they celebrated 66 years of marriage together. They had six children, Susan Medina, Manuel Medina (Malle), George Medina (Betsy), Fernando Medina, Laura Medina Clouse (Brad) and Sylvia Medina Smith (Chuck). They were blessed with thirteen grandchildren Mike Medina, Victor Medina, Jennifer (Medina) McClanahan, Ryan Medina, Kent Medina, Elizabeth Medina, Kathleen Medina, Anthony Medina, Clint Medina, Tiffany (Clouse) Roberts, Alexandra Clouse, Samantha Smith and Jacqueline Smith and nine great-grandchildren - Jesse Medina, Nico Medina, AnaVictoria Medina, Cecilia McClanahan, Miranda McClanahan, Luke McClanahan, Maniah Medina, Rockford Medina and Kaci Medina. Manuel was preceded in death by his wife Cecilia of 66 years, his mother, father, two sisters and five brothers. He was a faithful member of the Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church. He was a devoted husband, father and enjoyed spending time with his family. Manuel retired on December 16, 1985 after 34 years of faithful service from the Kansas City Police Department as an auto mechanic. Manuel had a perfect attendance record for his entire career. He was a sergeant in the United States Army in WWII. Jesse was also a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He believed in hard work, dedication and faith in God. The family is grateful for the compassion and care provided by all of his caregivers in his final year. Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 pm on Monday, June 1 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road with social distancing and masks being required. A Rosary will be said at 10 am followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, 75th and Main. Entombment at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, 2 East 75th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64114 or Veterans Community Project 8900 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131.


Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2020.
