Shana M. McGinnis Shana M. McGinnis, 93, KCMO Passed Jul 21, 2020. Services 11:00, Mon, Aug 17, 2020, LAJ & Sons, 1800 E. Linwood BLVD. Visit: 10:00 to 11:00. Burial: Birmingham, AL. Arr: LAJ & Sons (816) 921-1800.



