Shane Rowse
1964 - 2020
Shane Rowse
September 17, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Shane Rowse, 55, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on September 17, 2020. He was born on November 10, 1964, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, to Delbert Rowse and Cheryl M. Spear (née Martinson). Shane was an artist, an educator, a gentleman, and a scholar. He was active in the Kansas City theater community and designed lighting for the American Heartland Theater, Kansas City Actors Theater, Musical Theater Heritage, OwenCox Dance Group, and many others. He was also the lighting designer for A Christmas Carol at Missouri Repertory Theater for fifteen years. Shane had an artist's eye and crafter's hands which he put to use in his many hobbies including photography, astronomy, and kite-flying. He is survived by his loving wife Marianne (Spruell) Rowse; children, Ian and August; mother, Cheryl; brothers, Bret and Seth Rowse, and many extended family members.
A memorial celebration and toast to his life will be held October 3rd at 6:00 pm on the loading dock of the Performing Arts Center at UMKC. "Death is but crossing the world, as friends do the seas; they live in one another still."
Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com



Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
the loading dock of the Performing Arts Center at UMKC
Funeral services provided by
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
September 26, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
