Shannon Lee Dougherty Shannon L. Dougherty, 46, of Olathe, KS passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Menorah Medical Center. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 9 at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee. A celebration of Shannon's life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Bikers Against Child Abuse; P.O Box 892; Tonganoxie, KS 66086. Shannon was born February 24, 1973 to the late George Dougherty and Kathy Metcalf in Kansas City, KS. He attended DeSoto High School. While in high school, Shannon started working for Pizza Hut. That job started Shannon's career in food service that culminated as the Director of Operations for Papa Johns in the Kansas City area. Shannon was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time at the lake with family. He was an avid NASCAR fan and looked forward to cheering for Dale Earnhardt, Jr. on Sunday afternoons. Shannon also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle every chance he had. Shannon is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Tina Dougherty; two daughters, Kaitlyn Dougherty; Amber Dougherty; a son Shannon Dougherty, Jr.; a sister, Jessica Kent and Jerritt Turner; two grandchildren, Tysen Redford; Shannon Dougherty, III; two brothers, Kent Wilson and wife Jennifer; Ray Wilson and wife Tanya; a step-daughter, Elizabeth Speiss; and step granddaughter, Aaliyah Jimenez. (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 7, 2019