Shannon Underwood Shannon Underwood, 52, Liberty, MO, died July 15, 2020. Visit. 6-8 pm Wed. July 22, Atkinson FH, Adrian, MO; Graveside 10 am Thurs. July 23, Walnut Grove Cem., Ballard, MO. (Arr-Atkinson FH, 816-297-2211).



