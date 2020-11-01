1/
Shanon Callwell
1953 - 2020
Shanon Callwell
January 26, 1953 - October 21, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Shanon Brent Callwell born January 26, 1953 to George J.L. and Betty J. Callwell passed away October 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bruce E. Callwell, and his grandson Steven L.F. Robinson. Shanon is survived by his brother Lloyd C. Callwell, his daughter Cindy C. Groves, his son Paul McCarty, and his daughter Brandy M. Villa (Robby), his 7 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Matthew 10:33


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reflections Memorial Services
1624 Westport Road
Kansas City, MO 64111
816-561-0101
