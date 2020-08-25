1/
Sharlene Sadlier
Sharlene Sadlier Sharlene Sadlier, 83, passed away on August 19, 2020 at John Knox Village Care Center, Lee's Summit, MO. Sharlene was born July 26, 1937 to Irving and Marjorie Caldwell in Danube, Minnesota. Sharlene will be remembered most for her sewing, bowling, golfing, church, and especially her passion for music, singing in choirs, performing in bands, and dancing. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ron Sadlier, two brothers Lowell and Harvey Caldwell, a sister Avon Nyquist, and a son Steve Van Norman. Sharlene is survived by one daughter Kathy Sloan and Brad of Lee's Summit, one son Randy Van Norman and Patty of Lee's Summit, six grandsons, one granddaughter, nieces, nephews, and friends. Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 30 at Grace United Methodist Church, 2400 E US Hwy 50, Lee's Summit, MO; sadly attendance will be for family only due covid-19 restrictions.

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 25, 2020.
