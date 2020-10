I am so sad for you and your family, please accept my deepest condolences. Your mom was an amazing lady. I am so lucky to have known her. I will always remember the holiday lunches we had over the years. She always looked so pretty. Praying that you will find comfort in your memories of her. Wishing you hope and healing when you are ready. Love and hugs. Annett

Annett Andrallanno

Friend