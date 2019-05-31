|
Sharon Ann Rout Sharon Ann Rout passed away on the morning of May 23, 2019 from complications associated with COPD at age 76. Sharon was born in Oklahoma City on March 8, 1943 to Wilma Worsham Felix and Philip Felix who preceded her in death. Sharon is survived by her two children- Shelly (Bill) McVay and Trent Rout, and granddaughters- Megan McVay, Casey (Jeff) Lee, and Caroline McVay. Sharon had a diverse career including owning a car lot, managing apartment complexes, owning a catering business, and being a dental chair side assistant. She was a wonderful cook. expert fisherwoman, delightful storyteller, and had an infectious laugh. She loved dogs, being on the lake, and anything with bling! Private services were held May 28, 2019.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2019