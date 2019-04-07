Sharon Anne Trompeter Sharon Anne Trompeter passed away suddenly on March 31, 2019. Visitation will be held on Sunday evening April 7th at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO from 5pm 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Monday, April 8 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1800 SW State Route 150, Lee's Summit, MO. Burial will follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Sharon was born on May 9, 1947 in Kansas City, Missouri to Mary (Crider) Lodde and Fred C. Lodde Jr., the second of their three daughters. She received her education at St. Peter's Elementary School and St. Teresa's Academy. On October 10, 1970, she married the love of her life, Gerald Trompeter. Sharon is survived by her family. Her husband Gerald; her son, Jeffrey Trompeter, his wife Anissa, and their children, Brandon, Lindsay, and Andrew; her daughter, Karen Gross; her sisters, Donna Rybowicz (Jim) and Theresa Lodde; and many nieces and nephews. Sharon's family was the absolute love and joy of her life. There is nothing within her grasp she would not do for her husband, children or grandchildren. She cared for everyone, in every way she could, especially children. Hers was the house with the Mom that neighborhood children would love to visit for a cookie or snack, or just to feel loved. Her three grandchildren were the pride of her life. She never stopped encouraging, affirming, and supporting them in all of their endeavors, with unconditional love. She was an amazing cook and baker, and loved to entertain family and friends. She would cook for days, to prepare for a holiday, or her annual cookouts to celebrate Gerry's birthday. Her home and her kitchen were her happy place, and she was always looking for new recipes to try and perfect. As she always said, "If anyone leaves this house hungry, it's their own fault!" We will always love and cherish you Sharon. Though we are deeply saddened by our sudden loss, we rejoice with you, in your new life in the company of God, and all who have always loved you. Please visit www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com to leave a condolence message.



Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary