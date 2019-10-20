|
Sharon Bacon Rule Sharon Bacon Rule, 84, passed away on August 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Missouri. Sharon was born in Los Angeles, California, and grew up in Marshall, Missouri. She received undergraduate and graduate degrees in music theory from the Conservatory of Music in Kansas City, and moved to New York City in 1960. Sharon was a truly brilliant individual. In addition to being an accomplished pianist, composer, and arranger, she was self-taught in seven languages, and had a life-long interest in the study of medicine. Although she was never able to attend medical school, by studying on her own she developed the medical expertise necessary to have a more than forty-year career as a respected medical writer and editor, first as editor of a prestigious medical journal published through Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York, and then as a medical textbook editor for several publishing companies. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Charles L. and Helen Bacon, her son, Sean Michael Rule, and her close friend, Dr. Paul Anderson. She is survived by her brother, Charles L. Bacon, Jr., her sister-in-law, Jennifer Gille Bacon, and her niece, Sara L. Bacon. Sharon and her family greatly appreciated the assistance and support they received from the staff at Armour Oaks, 8100 Wornall, the caregivers from Agape Managed Care Services, and the staff of Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care. At Sharon's request no memorial services will be held, but contributions to Missouri Valley College, 550 East College, Marshall, MO, 65340, would be welcomed.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 20, 2019