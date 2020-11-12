Sharon Bye

March 23, 1956 - November 10, 2020

Burleson, Texas - It is with great sadness that the family of Sharon Ann Bye, 64, announce her sudden passing on November 10, 2020 in Burleson, Texas.

Sharon was born on March 23, 1956 in Kansas City, Missouri to Roy Taylor and Joan Taylor (Kurbin).

She was preceded in death by her father, mother, brother (Darryl Taylor), stepmother (Betty Taylor).

Sharon will be remembered by her loving husband of 33 years, Mervin Bye; daughter and son-in-law, Lilona Bye-Ferguson and Daniel Ferguson; grandson, Leeam Ferguson; brothers, Dennis Taylor, Michael Taylor, Steven Taylor; sisters, Cindy Birdsong, Terri Taylor; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was a devoted wife and a protective mother. Her family was her entire world. Sharon was supportive - she always put others before herself. And she was hilarious - even she thought so! Sharon enjoyed reading true crime novels, listening to records on her stereo, watching reality shows, loving on her cats (Atticus and Maggie), and was a fan of the Royal Family.

In 2018, Sharon and Mervin moved to Texas to be closer to Lilona and Daniel. A year later they found out they were going to be grandparents. Being Leeam's grandma was the greatest joy of her life.

A private service will be held at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home in Burleson, Texas on November 12 and her wishes were to be cremated.

Sharon was taken from us far too soon. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.





