1/1
Sharon Bye
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Bye
March 23, 1956 - November 10, 2020
Burleson, Texas - It is with great sadness that the family of Sharon Ann Bye, 64, announce her sudden passing on November 10, 2020 in Burleson, Texas.
Sharon was born on March 23, 1956 in Kansas City, Missouri to Roy Taylor and Joan Taylor (Kurbin).
She was preceded in death by her father, mother, brother (Darryl Taylor), stepmother (Betty Taylor).
Sharon will be remembered by her loving husband of 33 years, Mervin Bye; daughter and son-in-law, Lilona Bye-Ferguson and Daniel Ferguson; grandson, Leeam Ferguson; brothers, Dennis Taylor, Michael Taylor, Steven Taylor; sisters, Cindy Birdsong, Terri Taylor; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was a devoted wife and a protective mother. Her family was her entire world. Sharon was supportive - she always put others before herself. And she was hilarious - even she thought so! Sharon enjoyed reading true crime novels, listening to records on her stereo, watching reality shows, loving on her cats (Atticus and Maggie), and was a fan of the Royal Family.
In 2018, Sharon and Mervin moved to Texas to be closer to Lilona and Daniel. A year later they found out they were going to be grandparents. Being Leeam's grandma was the greatest joy of her life.
A private service will be held at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home in Burleson, Texas on November 12 and her wishes were to be cremated.
Sharon was taken from us far too soon. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Service
Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home
518 SW Johnson Ave
Burleson, TX 76028
(817) 295-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 11, 2020
Love you sis will keep you in my heart always.
Cindy Birdsong
Sister
November 11, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Shawna Pearson
November 11, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Cynthia Birdsong
November 11, 2020
I love an will miss you Aunt Sharon ❤ your great nieces will as well as my mom will deeply miss you.
Annette Howell
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved