Sharon C. Jackson
Sharon C. Jackson Sharon C. Jackson, a loving mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away at the age of 74 on Thursday, August 20 in Birmingham, Missouri, while surrounded by loved ones. A celebration of life will be held in Sharon's honor at the Birmingham Town Hall (510 Spratley, Birmingham, MO 64161) on Saturday, September 12th from 7-8pm. Due to the pandemic, the celebration of life will be a drive-in event and attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles and practice social distancing.

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
