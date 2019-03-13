Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
14275 Blackbob Road South
Olathe, KS 66063
913-768-6777
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Bruning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon E. (Freeman) Bruning

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sharon E. (Freeman) Bruning Obituary
Sharon E. (Freeman) Bruning Sharon E. (Freeman) Bruning, 80, of Olathe, KS, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 27, 1938. Sharon is survived by her husband, Bill; sister, Connie Scott; daughter, Paula Slater, son-in-law, Richard Slater; grandson, Joseph Zablin; and grand-daughters, Amber and Hannah Slater. Sharon was preceded in death by her first husband, Bill Freeman; her son, Scott Freeman; and daughter, Laura Zablin. The family will receive guests for a visitation from 12:30-1:30pm on Saturday, March 23, at Heritage Presbyterian Church, 15550 Black Bob, Olathe, KS, followed by the memorial service at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Heritage Presbyterian Church. To leave a message for the family, visit www.PenwellGabelOlathe.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now