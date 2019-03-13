|
|
Sharon E. (Freeman) Bruning Sharon E. (Freeman) Bruning, 80, of Olathe, KS, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 27, 1938. Sharon is survived by her husband, Bill; sister, Connie Scott; daughter, Paula Slater, son-in-law, Richard Slater; grandson, Joseph Zablin; and grand-daughters, Amber and Hannah Slater. Sharon was preceded in death by her first husband, Bill Freeman; her son, Scott Freeman; and daughter, Laura Zablin. The family will receive guests for a visitation from 12:30-1:30pm on Saturday, March 23, at Heritage Presbyterian Church, 15550 Black Bob, Olathe, KS, followed by the memorial service at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Heritage Presbyterian Church. To leave a message for the family, visit www.PenwellGabelOlathe.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 13, 2019