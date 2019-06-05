Sharon E. Harrison Sharon E. Harrison, 79, of Kansas City, KS passed away, Monday, May 27 2019 at her home. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Amos Family Funeral Home. A celebration of Sharon's life will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Sharon will be laid to rest next to her husband in Pleasant View Cemetery. Sharon was born April 25, 1940 to the late Merle and Ruth Curran in Mulvane, KS. She graduated from Bonner Springs High School in 1958 and later attended Kansas City Kansas Community College. Sharon was a former member of Trinity Community Church. She was also a proud member of the ACLU and Democratic Party. Sharon is preceded in death by her husband Russell Harrison, a daughter, Michelle Reisen; a son, Patrick Harrison and brother, Michael Curran. She is survived by a daughter, Stefani Mustain and husband Mark; two sisters, Cassandra Harrison; Elma Newton and husband Ferrell; 8 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily.com.



Published in Kansas City Star on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary