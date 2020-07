Sharon Elaine Loveall Sharon E. Loveall, 56, Harrisonville, MO, died July 29, 2020. Visit: 2-3; Memorial service 3 pm Sat. August 1, Atkinson FH, Harrisonville. Inurnment Wills Cemetery. (Arr-Atkinson FH, 816-380-3268).



