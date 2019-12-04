|
Dr. Sharon Elizabeth Mayes Bagg Born to James and Nola Mayes in 1942, Sharon graduated from Shawnee Mission North high school and Emporia State University. Sharon was church organist for Trinity Lutheran Church, Trinity Methodist Church, and organist and choir director for First Lutheran Church. She then went onto UMKC and received her Doctorate of History degree. Sharon spent 20 years as a history instructor and department chair for Metropolitan Community College, Independence. She is survived by her six children: Christopher and Michelle Bagg, Jonathan and April Bagg, Timothy Bagg, and Elizabeth Bagg; and six grandchildren: Courtney Bagg, Josh Bagg, Emily Wearing, Olivia Wearing, Justin Bagg, and Jack Bagg. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Jim and Becky Mayes, and Ted and Joeline Mayes. Sharon's service will be Friday, December 6th 10:30am, First Lutheran Church, 6400 State Line Road, Mission, KS 66208.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 4, 2019