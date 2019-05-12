Kansas City Star Obituaries
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
Sharon K. Duke

Sharon K. Duke Obituary
Sharon K. Duke Sharon K. Duke (Hudgens) of Lone Jack, MO passed away April 25, 2019, age 76. She was proceeded in death by her husband Gary Duke, Mother and Father Brunette and Oral Hudgens of Warsaw, MO and brother Fredrick Hudgens. She leaves behind a daughter Shannon Bryan of Blue Springs, MO, sister Orlita Thompson of Mountainburg, AR and nephew Fred Hudgens of St. Louis, MO. Cremation was under the direction of Park Lawn Funeral Home. Sharon had a life long love of animals. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Wayside Waifs or the animal .
Published in Kansas City Star on May 12, 2019
