Sharon Kay Arney-Boeger Sharon Kay Arney-Boeger, 76, passed away April 9, 2019 at her home in Stilwell, KS. Sharon was born in Altus, OK in 1943 and later graduated from Southwestern State University in Oklahoma. It was there that she met Monte Arney and they later married in 1963. Shortly after, they moved to Wichita, KS where they had two children, Todd and Angela. They then moved to Hutchinson, KS where they remained for the next 20 years where she was involved in many community organizations including the Miss Hutchinson and Miss Kansas pageants. She worked tirelessly helping young women prepare for the local, state and national pageants. In 1993, Sharon started a company called Mid-America Promotions that took her to the Kansas City area. She later went to work for Balls Foods where she was currently the Event and Demo Coordinator. Sharon married Roger Boeger in 2008 and was married until his passing in October 2018. Sharon is survived by her children, Todd (and Stacey) Arney, Angela (and Tracey) Hatcher, Bret, Chad (and Anna), and Brian Boeger and Tracy (and Bob) Moore. Her beloved Grandchildren: Lauren, Elise, Anne and Luke Arney; Kate, Madison and Bradan Hatcher; Ted, Phoebe, Bryce, Carsten, Lance, Laney and Sophie Boeger. A celebration of life will be held at the Deer Creek Golf Course Clubhouse, 7000 W.133rd St. Leawood, KS 66209, April 25th from 4:30-7:30pm.

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 21, 2019