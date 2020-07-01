Sharon Kay Melton Sharon Kay Melton, 78, of Shawnee, passed away June 29, 2020 in Merriam, KS surrounded by her family. Sharon was born in St. Joseph, MO on Dec. 1, 1941 to Earl and Sylvia Stice. She grew up in Roeland Park, KS and raised her family in Shawnee. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bill Melton. She is survived by her children David Melton and his wife Ginny; Michael Melton and granddaughter Emily Melton. A graveside service will be held at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens on Fri. July 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. Please be aware that due to COVID and safety precautions, the graveside service is limited to 50 people. We ask that people respect and comply with social distancing and wear a mask.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store