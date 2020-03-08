|
Sharon Kay Mitchell Sharon Kay Mitchell, 80, of Wichita, KS left this world, but not our hearts February 23, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Bill and Maxine Winters and her husband of 44 years Phil Mitchell. She is survived by her son Brad Mitchell (Linda), granddaughters Ally and Tori Mitchell, her daughter Kristi Mitchell, brother Bill (Shirley) Winters Jr., and countless others that were touched by Kay's joy for life and service to others. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Sunday, March 8 from 3-6pm, 1750 N. Tyler Rd., Wichita, KS 67212. Interment will be at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2020