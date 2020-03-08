Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Kay Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Kay Mitchell Obituary
Sharon Kay Mitchell Sharon Kay Mitchell, 80, of Wichita, KS left this world, but not our hearts February 23, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Bill and Maxine Winters and her husband of 44 years Phil Mitchell. She is survived by her son Brad Mitchell (Linda), granddaughters Ally and Tori Mitchell, her daughter Kristi Mitchell, brother Bill (Shirley) Winters Jr., and countless others that were touched by Kay's joy for life and service to others. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Sunday, March 8 from 3-6pm, 1750 N. Tyler Rd., Wichita, KS 67212. Interment will be at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -