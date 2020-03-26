|
Sharon Klein Sharon Klein, 59, of Noblesville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her home. She was born on December 10, 1960 to Jack and Ann Smith (Clifford) in Kansas City, Missouri. Sharon's calling was to share her gifts as a volunteer, providing hope for grieving family members at Brooke's Place and Camp Healing Tree. She dedicated herself to providing support to recovering addicts and alcoholics as both a professional counselor and as a person living in recovery. Sharon loved her family, gardening, and was a gifted in arts and crafts. She freely shared her passions with others, and her passion for arts and crafts led her to a volunteer role with Art With a Heart in Indianapolis. Sharon graduated from the University of Kansas and worked in the mental health field early in her career, eventually turning her full-time attention to her family, her pets, and her volunteer work. She was a shining beacon for the rest of us, demonstrating that the value of life is determined by what we do for others. In this regard, Sharon was a very rich woman. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Philip Klein; sons, Brett (Melanie) Klein and Nicholas Klein; daughter, Krista Klein; sister, Linda Ann Smith; and brother, Larry (Anita) Smith. In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her daughter, Bailey Klein who departed this world just shy of her third birthday. The loss of Bailey rocked Sharon's world, but she turned that tragedy to the benefit of others as she freely shared how to continue on with life through the grieving process. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes has been entrusted with Sharon's care. Memorial contributions may be made to Brooke's Place, 8935 North Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46260. Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 26, 2020