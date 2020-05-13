Sharon L. Tuley Sharon L. Tuley of Westwood, KS, passed on April 17, 2020 at KU Med Center after a determined year-long struggle with several health problems. She was 74. She is survived by Bill, her husband of 44 years, her son Mike (Brooke), her son Andy (Kimberly), 4 grandchildren, James, Chase, Ira and Abigail, her brother Tom Cozad and his children, and cousins Debbie, Susie and her daughter Sarah. Also 2 cats Emily and Charlotte, named after the Bronte sisters. Sharon was a graduate of Westport High School. She received her teaching degree and her master's degree (plus) in guidance and counseling from UMKC. She taught English for 42 years in the KCMO school district, at Southwest until it closed then Southeast and in the ACE program. Sharon loved teaching and never would have stopped but for health issues. She was an extraordinary teacher who excelled at her craft. For her, teaching composition and literature was not a job, it was a passion. She especially relished teaching AP English and in opening young minds to the intricacies of Shakespeare. She encouraged them to follow the left-handed path and "follow their bliss" as Joseph Campbell would say. She was also an extraordinary mother and grandmother who raised two wonderful sons and doted on her grandchildren. "Gram" is and will be dearly missed. She was a true matriarch and created the structure her family lived within. She was a generous, kind, highly-intelligent, fun-loving person whose presence continues to be felt. She always had time for family - and welcomed her children's friends into her home often to create a swarm of musical cacophony in her basement or eat the family's supply of food - but she enjoyed it. She also enjoyed visiting which to her was sitting by the window, sipping coffee or wine and having drawn-out, free-flowing conversations. To her family, she was known and beloved for her wit, her grace, patience, empathy, gift-giving, and baking the best sugar cookies at Christmas, Valentine's Day, or Halloween. Above all, she was a peace-maker, and worked to help people see their similarities over their differences. She loved plants and animals especially her aforementioned cats. She loved people, ideas, and the hero's journey and she lived it. She is greatly missed by those who knew her. She did not go gentle into that good night she fought valiantly until the last ever-searching for a way to return home. Out of respect for the health and safety of those who love Sharon a celebration of her life must, unfortunately, be postponed until a later date. Please refer to her Facebook page for an announcement or reach out to the family.



