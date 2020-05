Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Sharon's life story with friends and family

Share Sharon's life story with friends and family

Sharon Lea Miller 84, of Kansas City, KS passed away April 25, 2020. Preceded in death by her son Mike Miller and survived by her grandson Billy D Miller (April) of Weston Missouri and her two sisters. Grave side services pending.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store