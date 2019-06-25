Sharon Lee Eubanks Sharon Lee Eubanks, 83, passed away quietly at home, surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Kansas City, Kansas to Charles Everett Eubanks, Sr. and Jessie (McCoy) Eubanks on September 19, 1935. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Donald and Charles. She was an amazing woman who showed all that knew her, that age is just a number, and life is to be lived to its fullest. Hers was a life well-lived and full of adventure. She transited the Atlantic twice on her own before turning 21, played semi-professional softball, competed in bowling tournaments across the U.S., and played in a ladies golf league until last Fall. Even though she was a fierce competitor, above and beyond all else she played fair and honest...whether it be in sports, or in life. There will be a celebration of life gathering at Sykes/Lady Overland Park Golf Clubhouse on Saturday, June 29th from 2-4pm. 12501 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS. Please join us in commemorating her life.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 25, 2019