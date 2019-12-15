Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home
207 N Monroe St
Versailles, MO 65084
(573) 378-4655
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Lee Harper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Lee Harper Obituary
Sharon Lee Harper Sharon Lee Harper of Overland Park, KS, previously of Versailles, MO, passed away peacefully November 26, 2019, after a courageous battle with dementia and complications from a stroke. Sharon was born April 18, 1936, to William H Harper Jr. and Loretta J. Harper (Ziegelmeyer) in Kansas City, KS. She joined the Air Force in 1953 and served in the Women's Air Force Band before returning to Versailles to raise her son. Versailles was her home for over 50 years, where she was a rural mail carrier, retiring from the United States Postal Service in the early 2000s. She is survived by her son Raymond Nicolson (Betty), sister Donna Geivett (Earl), sister Dorothy Harper, sister Gayle Weinand, sister Judy Masters (Eldon), sister-in-law Carol Harper, nephews Greg Hughes (Catrina), and Chad Hughes, three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Donald James Harper Sr., brother, William H Harper III and sister, Carol D. Hughes (Harper). The family would like to thank Prairie Elder Care and Ascend Hospice and their staff for loving and graciously caring for her for the past few years. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations the University of Central Missouri, Athletics (memo: Harper Project) or the Glensted United Methodist Church, Versailles. Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -