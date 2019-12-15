|
Sharon Lee Harper Sharon Lee Harper of Overland Park, KS, previously of Versailles, MO, passed away peacefully November 26, 2019, after a courageous battle with dementia and complications from a stroke. Sharon was born April 18, 1936, to William H Harper Jr. and Loretta J. Harper (Ziegelmeyer) in Kansas City, KS. She joined the Air Force in 1953 and served in the Women's Air Force Band before returning to Versailles to raise her son. Versailles was her home for over 50 years, where she was a rural mail carrier, retiring from the United States Postal Service in the early 2000s. She is survived by her son Raymond Nicolson (Betty), sister Donna Geivett (Earl), sister Dorothy Harper, sister Gayle Weinand, sister Judy Masters (Eldon), sister-in-law Carol Harper, nephews Greg Hughes (Catrina), and Chad Hughes, three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Donald James Harper Sr., brother, William H Harper III and sister, Carol D. Hughes (Harper). The family would like to thank Prairie Elder Care and Ascend Hospice and their staff for loving and graciously caring for her for the past few years. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations the University of Central Missouri, Athletics (memo: Harper Project) or the Glensted United Methodist Church, Versailles. Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 15, 2019