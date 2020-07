Or Copy this URL to Share

Sharon Lee Jacobs Sharon Lee Jacobs passed away Wed., July 1, 2020. Service: Wed. July 15, at 11:00 AM at Our Savior Lutheran Church (4153 Rainbow Blvd, KCK 66103) followed by graveside services at Maple Hill Cemetery.



