Sharon Lee Keilhack
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Lee Keilhack Sharon Lee Keilhack, 79, KCMO, passed away June 7, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Mon., June 15 at Mt. Moriah South Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Rd., KCMO. Sharon was born in Kansas City, MO and graduated from Paseo High School. She retired after a 43-year career at TWA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Dorothy Keilhack; sister Sande and brother Don. Sharon is survived by her extended family, Mike, Barb, Rick and Morgan McCaw.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved