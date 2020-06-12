Sharon Lee Keilhack Sharon Lee Keilhack, 79, KCMO, passed away June 7, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Mon., June 15 at Mt. Moriah South Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Rd., KCMO. Sharon was born in Kansas City, MO and graduated from Paseo High School. She retired after a 43-year career at TWA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Dorothy Keilhack; sister Sande and brother Don. Sharon is survived by her extended family, Mike, Barb, Rick and Morgan McCaw.