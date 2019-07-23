Sharon Lee (Hough) Killam Sharon Lee (Hough) Killam, 73, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Overland Park, KS. She suffered a fall and broke her hip, eventually succumbing to heart failure. Sharon was born on September 6, 1945, in Topeka, KS, the first child of Harold and Jean (Bailey) Hough. She graduated from Topeka West High School, Class of 1963, with honors. Sharon also attended Washburn University, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Sharon had a long and successful career as a medical transcriptionist and worked for several medical practices throughout the country as she moved frequently in support of her husband's career. Most recently, she retired from Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, KS, in 2014. Sharon married Ray H Killam on July 11, 1965, in Topeka, KS. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Christine Ann Killam O'Gorman, Michael Bradley Killam and Sarah Elizabeth Killam Stephens. They were further blessed with four grandsons: Austin Patrick O'Gorman, Zachary Terry Stephens, Andrew Ray Stephens and Nathan Daniel Stephens. Her daughter, Christine, passed away in 2018. Sharon grew up with two sisters: Nancy Lynn Hough Dickey (wife of Richard Dickey) and Susan Elaine Hough Bowman (wife of the late James E. Bowman III). Sharon loved to spend time with her many nephews and nieces who reside in Topeka and the Kansas City area. Nancy preceded Sharon in 1990. Sharon was devoted to her family and her best friend, Toby (a miniature dachshund). She liked to travel the world, including Europe and Hawaii, enjoying the warm weather and nature. Sharon was passionate about her career and the many friends she made along the way. She enjoyed celebrating holidays with her family, especially Thanksgiving. Sharon captured the hearts of many people and will truly be missed. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Penwell-Gabel funeral home, which is located at 14275 S. Black Bob Road, Olathe, KS, 66062. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. A separate burial service will follow at a later date to be determined. To leave a special message for Sharon's family please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com

Published in Kansas City Star on July 23, 2019