Sharon Lee Raines Sharon Lee Raines, 83, a resident of Parkville, MO formerly of Clinton, MO passed away November 7, 2019, at the McCrite Plaza at Briarcliff. She was born November 27, 1935 in Illmo, MO to Leo "Bud" Steger and Vera (Rogers) Steger. Throughout the years, Sharon was able to help many underprivileged children. She was active in P.E.O. in both local chapters and at the state level. She also held membership in The Order of Eastern Star, White Shrine and Amaranth. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 66 years, Wilford Morris Raines; a brother, Jeff Steger; brother-in-laws, John Smith, Marvin Raines and Austin Getz; and a sister-in-law, Alice Getz. Survivors include her daughter, Twyla Wilson and husband, John of Parkville, MO; granddaughter, Ashley Wilson Keith and husband Bill; Sister-in-laws, Bonnie Raines, Gladys Smith and Connie Steger; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service celebrating Sharon's life will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville, Pastor Terry Webster officiating. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the Walnut Grove Cemetery in Parkville. Memorial contributions are suggested to The and may be left in care of the Meyers Northland Chapel. 401 Main St. Parkville, MO 64152. Memories of Sharon and condolences may be shared on-line at Meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 9, 2019