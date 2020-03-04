|
|
Sharon (Glenn) McAmis Sharon (Glenn) McAmis, 79, of Topeka, Kansas passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, March 1st, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital with her family by her side. Sharon Ann Glenn was born May 8th, 1940 in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas. She was the first of three daughters born to Eugene and Margaret (Martinac) Glenn. Sharon attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School through the 8thgrade, followed by two years of study at a Franciscan convent in Joliet, Ill where she considered a life in the religious order. After determining that was not her intended path, she completed her studies and graduated high school in 1958 from Washington High School in Kansas City, Kansas. Following high school, Sharon attended and graduated from cosmetology school, working for a number of years as a beautician. Sharon met the love of her life, Robert "Dean" McAmis, in 1960. They were married in 1962 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and started their life together at a home in Kansas City, Kansas. In 1964 they added a daughter, Lori, to their family. In 1971 her family moved to Basehor, Kansas where she began driving a school bus after being recruited while dropping Lori off at the bus stop. She continued driving with the Shawnee Heights school district after the family moved to Berryton, Kansas in 1978, retiring in 2004. She loved the children that she safely transported to and from school each day during those 32 years. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Madeleine (Glenn) Klein, and a brother-in-law, Robert McBratney. She is survived by her husband, Dean, a sister Rose McBratney, a daughter Lori (Tim) Massey, a granddaughter Lauren (Kevin) Butler, and two great grandchildren, Sophia and Lincoln. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 7th, 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 2700 SE Virginia Avenue, Topeka, KS, 66605, followed by a light lunch at the church. A private interment ceremony will then be held with the family at the Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS 66606. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sister Mary Kusmic, c/o Carmelite Nuns, 89 Hiddenbrook Drive, Beacon, NY 12508-2230. Penwell-Gabel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 4, 2020