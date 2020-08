Sharon Munsterman August 26, 1943 July 29, 2020Sharon Munsterman, 76, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away July 29, 2020. Visitation will be 10:00 am Tuesday, August 4, 2020, the rosary will be prayed at 10:30 am and Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Matthew Apostle Church, 8001 Longview Road, Kansas City, MO 64134. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at MuehlebachChapel.com