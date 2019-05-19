Sharon Sue Forker Sharon Sue "Amma" Forker, age 81, of Leawood and Wichita, Kansas; of Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska; of Rochester and Minneapolis, Minnesota; of Coronado, California; and any beach with a gentle surf and breeze, slipped her earthly form on Monday, May 13th, 2019. She left behind a vast multitude of grateful and loving family and friends, many love-filled and broken hearts. Susie is survived by her loving husband, Alan Forker, for whom she expounded her love daily over their 59-year marriage. She is also survived by her brother, Joe Stout, her daughters, Jennifer Forker and Julia Sobek, and son, Jeff Forker, and all their families. Susie is preceded in death by her parents, Elmina and Byron Stout; Tupper, the dog that helped raise her kids; Brenda, her childhood dog; and Sheila, the Palomino horse of her youth. Susie graduated from Wichita East high School in 1955. She met the love of her life, Alan, at Kansas University, where she was a Phi Beta Kappa. Susie was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and Homecoming Queen of 1956. She graduated in 1959. Susie was a loving wife and mother, a dedicated daughter and sister, poet and philosopher, activist and advocate for many social and civic issues and projects, especially for children. She loved children. One of her mantras was, "I'm always on the child's side." She also loved animals and gardening. She had many profound relationships with people, dogs, horses and geraniums over her years. Susie charmed people wherever she was; she intoxicated everyone, and was a master at moving her family, which she did ten times over the years. She has made one last move and is charming another neighborhood. A memorial service will be held at Church of the Resurrection, in the Wesley Chapel, on 12 June, 2019, at 1:00 pm. Memorial donations to at .

