Sharon Virginia Harter Sharon Virginia Harter, 73, of Sedalia, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center. She was born August 11, 1945, in Greeley, CO, daughter of Harold B. and Bessie Channel. Sharon worked for the Kansas City Star. She enjoyed quilting and doing crossword puzzles. She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Sugar Creek. Surviving are her husband of 35 years, James Thomas Harter; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Roger Fisher; and eleven brothers and sisters. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Moose Lodge in Sugar Creek. Cremation arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home, Sedalia, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 13, 2019
