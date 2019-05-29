Kansas City Star Obituaries
Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
801 Northwest 108th Street
Kansas City, MO 64155
(816) 734-5500
Sharon Wentz

Sharon Wentz Obituary
Sharon Wentz Sharon Wentz, Oct. 31, 1938 - May 25, 2019. Sharon worked at Southwestern Bell for 30 yrs and volunteered at Nearly New for 13 yrs, as well as St. Andrew's Parish cafeteria and the Muscular Dystrophy Camp. She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred and survived by her children, Gene (Ellen) Wentz and Kimberly (Louis) Rockford; grandchildren, Ashley (Stephen) Blowers and Marisa Rockford; great grandson, Brock; and sister-in-law, Caren Fletcher. Visitation will be held at the Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery on Friday, May 31st from 4:30-7:30pm, with funeral on Saturday, June 1st at 2pm, and burial following. Contributions may be made to Catholic Community Hospice or
Published in Kansas City Star on May 29, 2019
