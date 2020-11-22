Sharron Guthrie

December 17, 1948 - November 11, 2020

Garnett, Kansas - Sharron Kay Guthrie, November 11th, 2020 is without pain, sorrow, and tears.

She is in heaven with Jesus! Sharron was born December 17th, 1948 In Springfield MO. Graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1964. Owner of Sharron's Flowers and Gifts in Edwardsville, KS. Well known for her creative and beautiful floral arrangements for Weddings and other occasions.

Survivors include her sister, Becky, beloved son, David; Daughter, Tracy who is in heaven with her Mother; Granddaughter, Ella; Grandson, Sebastian; her Son-in-Law, Eric; Beloved Step-Children, Karen, Gary, Scott, Christy; many nieces and nephews will miss her.

A celebration of life to be announced. Friends and family will be notified.





