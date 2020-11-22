1/1
Sharron Guthrie
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharron Guthrie
December 17, 1948 - November 11, 2020
Garnett, Kansas - Sharron Kay Guthrie, November 11th, 2020 is without pain, sorrow, and tears.
She is in heaven with Jesus! Sharron was born December 17th, 1948 In Springfield MO. Graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1964. Owner of Sharron's Flowers and Gifts in Edwardsville, KS. Well known for her creative and beautiful floral arrangements for Weddings and other occasions.
Survivors include her sister, Becky, beloved son, David; Daughter, Tracy who is in heaven with her Mother; Granddaughter, Ella; Grandson, Sebastian; her Son-in-Law, Eric; Beloved Step-Children, Karen, Gary, Scott, Christy; many nieces and nephews will miss her.
A celebration of life to be announced. Friends and family will be notified.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved