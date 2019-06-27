Sharron A. Vinyard 1939-2019 Sharron Ann (Barry) Vinyard, 79, Cameron, MO passed peacefully with family by her side on June 24, 2019. Sharron was born on December 3, 1939 to Thomas and Alma (Grady) Barry in Kansas City, MO. She was raised in a close-knit family in Kansas City, Missouri; graduating from Loretto Academy in 1956. Sharron met Ward Vinyard at a USO dance and they married August 27, 1960. They enjoyed their life together raising their children in the Tulsa, OK and Kansas City, MO areas. They celebrated their 50 th wedding anniversary in 2010. They enjoyed traveling and time with family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and her sister, Patricia Touchton. Sharron was an active member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Cameron. Survivors: son, Tom (Dr. Elisa) Vinyard, Cameron; daughter, Kathy (Norman) Jennings, Denver, CO; brother, John Barry, Cameron; brother-in-law, David Touchton, Denver, CO; 4 grandchildren, Ian (Jifu) Jennings, Shannon Jennings, Emilie Vinyard and Alexander Vinyard. Visitation: 6:00PM-8:00PM, Friday, June 28, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. There will be a Funeral Service/Dinner/Celebration of Life: Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, time to be determined. Inurnment at a later date in Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO. Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 27, 2019