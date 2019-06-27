Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Poland-Thompson Funeral Home
222 West Third Street
Cameron, MO 64429
(816) 632-2158
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharron Vinyard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharron Vinyard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sharron Vinyard Obituary
Sharron A. Vinyard 1939-2019 Sharron Ann (Barry) Vinyard, 79, Cameron, MO passed peacefully with family by her side on June 24, 2019. Sharron was born on December 3, 1939 to Thomas and Alma (Grady) Barry in Kansas City, MO. She was raised in a close-knit family in Kansas City, Missouri; graduating from Loretto Academy in 1956. Sharron met Ward Vinyard at a USO dance and they married August 27, 1960. They enjoyed their life together raising their children in the Tulsa, OK and Kansas City, MO areas. They celebrated their 50 th wedding anniversary in 2010. They enjoyed traveling and time with family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and her sister, Patricia Touchton. Sharron was an active member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Cameron. Survivors: son, Tom (Dr. Elisa) Vinyard, Cameron; daughter, Kathy (Norman) Jennings, Denver, CO; brother, John Barry, Cameron; brother-in-law, David Touchton, Denver, CO; 4 grandchildren, Ian (Jifu) Jennings, Shannon Jennings, Emilie Vinyard and Alexander Vinyard. Visitation: 6:00PM-8:00PM, Friday, June 28, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. There will be a Funeral Service/Dinner/Celebration of Life: Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, time to be determined. Inurnment at a later date in Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO. Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now