|
|
Sharyn A. Connor Sharyn A. Connor, 70, of Shawnee, KS, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 26, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends. Visitation will be 5-7:00 PM Monday, September 2, 2019 at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Street, Lenexa, KS. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 11th & Broadway Blvd., Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Sister Servants of Mary, Kansas City Hospice, and/or Cancer Action. Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 29, 2019