Shawn Christopher Collier Shawn Christopher Collier, 42, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away at home 6/1/2020. He loved being outdoors, enjoyed camping and fishing with his friends and also was an avid KC Royals fan. Chris was very proud of what he had accomplished in his life, including owning a successful mobile power washing business. He had a kind heart, and was always willing to help anyone. Our family is devastated and he will be dearly missed.



