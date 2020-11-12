1/1
Sheila Ann Roth
1955 - 2020
June 15, 1955 - November 10, 2020
Liberty, Missouri - Sheila Ann (Enyart) Roth, age 65, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm, with rosary service at 6pm, at McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 Northeast Vivion Road, Kansas City, MO. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1pm at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 6415 NE Antioch Rd, Gladstone, MO. Entombment will follow the Mass in the family mausoleum in Terrace Park Cemetery, 801 NW 108th St, Kansas City, MO.
Sheila was born on June 15, 1955 to parents Walter and Mary Ann (Mayta) Enyart in Kansas City, MO. She obtained her primary education at Nativity BVM Catholic Church and School. She attended Van Horn High School and graduated in 1973. She was a graduate of the LPN program at the Kansas City Board of Education, which was the only program available at the time. Later, she attended a bridge program at Park University to obtain her RN. She worked at Research Medical Center in the ER from 1976 to 1992. In 1977, while working, she met Bob Roth after he brought a patient to the ER. In 1978, she married him and they spent the next 42 years together. In 1992, she became a Certified Flight Nurse and worked for Spirit of Kansas City Life Flight until 1993 when she survived a tragic helicopter crash where she lost the use of her legs and her career as a nurse. After the crash, she became a guest instructor at C.J.C.F.P.D. in their training program where she instructed classes for E.M.T. and Paramedic Certification. She retired from instructing in 2004 due to health complications resulting from the crash.
Sheila's favorite hobbies included painting ceramics and enjoying time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Ann (Mayta) Enyart; brother, Richard (Linda) Enyart; grace-niece, Jeni Williams; husband, Robert "Bob" Roth; sons, David (Ashlee) and Daniel Roth; and grandchildren, Parker, Hudson, Hadley, and Hayden Roth.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Louis A. and Mary Mayta; father, Walter Enyart; brother, Gary Enyart; father-in-law, Norman Roth; and mother-in-law, Irene Roth.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
NOV
13
Rosary
06:00 PM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
NOV
14
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
8164537700
