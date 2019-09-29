|
Sheila Katherine (Quinn) Bellus Sheila Katherine (Quinn) Bellus passed away September 26, 2019 at the age of 82. Services will be held Tuesday, October 1 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shawnee, Kansas. Visitation will begin at 9:30, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30. Burial will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens at 701 N. 94th & State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas; friends may send flowers to Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens or donations to the University of Kansas Medical Center cancer research. She is preceded in death by her husband Daniel Lee Bellus, brother James Quinn, sister Barbara Hoosier, and parents Julia Malavac Quinn and James Geary Quinn. She is survived by her children Laura Gaydess (Ed), Gary Bellus (Geralyn), and Karen Bellus Wilkerson; her grandchildren Betsy Gaydess-Hodgins, Andrea Mulvenon, Blake Bellus, Taylor Bellus, Zach Bellus and Sarah Wilkerson; and great-grandchildren Ellie Mulvenon, and Cecily and Thea Gaydess-Hodgins.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 29, 2019