|
|
Sheila Kay Moody Sheila Kay Small was born on January 3, 1945 in Beloit, Kansas to Tom and Regina Small. It was a joyous beginning to the new year. Sheila was the 2nd born of the four Small girls which included older sister Cheryl, and younger sisters Candy and Deborah. Sheila graduated from Wichita East High School in 1963. She continued her education at Wichita State University graduating in 1967 with a B.A. in Elementary Education. Ken and Sheila were united in marriage at St. Paul's Church on the Plaza on March 7, 1970. Sheila truly loved her teaching career spanning 35 years. She taught first, second, third and fifth graders, particularly enjoying fifth grade. Sheila retired in 2002 from Crestview Elementary after 32 years in the same building. On December 2, 1975, Sheila and Ken welcomed their first child, Thomson Small Moody. Five years later, on October 22, their second son Frederick Alexander Moody was born and completed the family. Church was always important to Sheila. She attended Valley View United Methodist church until it closed, and then Asbury United Methodist. Sheila Kay Small Moody died on January 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Her husband, Ken survives of the home. Other survivors include son Tom (Corie) and grandchildren Taylor and Max Moody; son Fred (Betsy) and grandchildren Jed, Gus, Ike, Mac and Mae Bess Moody as well as sisters Cheryl (Steve) Schumann; Candy Small, and Deborah (Roger) Fagre Small; sister-in-law Barbara Spray as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Sheila was preceded in death by her parents Tom and Regina Small. The funeral will be held on Sunday, February, 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 5400 West 75th Street in Prairie Village, Kansas. Reception to follow at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 100, Chamberlain, SD or can be made online at www.stjo.org/flowers. Sheila saw her future in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She spoke with great pride about both sons and their wives. To sum it up she once said: "I have the best family in the world."
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020