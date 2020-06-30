Sheila Rene Strecker Sheila Rene Strecker, age 57, passed away in Overland Park, KS on June 26, 2020. She was born on September 2, 1962, to Dennis and Jeanette (Kimminau) Vierthaler in Leavenworth, KS. Sheila received an Associate of Arts degree from Hutchinson Community College. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Kansas State University and a Master's degree from the University of Kansas, with concentrations in Early Childhood Handicapped and Severely Multiply Handicapped. Sheila married Paul Strecker on August 4, 1990 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Hutchinson, KS. Sheila and Paul raised two children, Leigh Anne and Brandon. Sheila taught elementary education for thirty-four years. She will be remembered by the many students, parents, and colleagues whose lives she touched over the years. Sheila was an active member of the Church of the Ascension in Overland Park, KS and gave generously of her time. She was a kind and compassionate person and a friend to all who knew her. Sheila is survived by her husband, Paul; their two children: Leigh Anne Strecker and Brandon Strecker; her parents, Dennis and Jeanette Vierthaler; her mother-in-law, Eleanor Strecker; her brothers-in-law: Bernard (Julie) Strecker, Larry (Eleanor) Strecker, Dale Strecker; her sister-in-law, Pat Vierthaler; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Sheila was preceded in death by her two brothers, Timothy Vierthaler and Daniel Vierthaler. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Porter Funeral Home in Lenexa, KS. A Rosary will be prayed Thursday evening, July 2nd, at 6 pm at Porter Funeral Home with visitation to follow. The funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Ascension in Overland Park, KS on Friday, July 3rd, at 10 am, followed by burial at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Lenexa, KS. Full obituary can be found at https://www.porterfuneralhome. com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 30, 2020.