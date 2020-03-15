|
|
Sheila Sue Cox Sheila Sue Cox, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on March 7, 2020, comforted by the love of her family and support of hospice nurses and volunteers. Sheila was born on June 12, 1934, in Kansas City, Missouri, daughter of Howard and Gertrude Oldroyd Kent. She married George W. Cox, Jr., in 1955 after a two-week courtship, and they were happily married for 65 years. George's career in the Marine Corps took the family from coast to coast before returning to Kansas City. Sheila was a talented cook, impromptu kitchen dancer, avid reader and movie-goer, and excellent gift-giver - but her time and love were her greatest gifts to her family. Her smile was always at the ready and lit up the world. Sheila was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Robert Cox. She is survived by her husband; her brother Brian (Dorothy) Kent; her children George W. "Chip" Cox III and Laura Cox; daughter-in-law Wendy Cook; her grandchildren Katie (Sid) Sowder, Andy (Corinne Gibbon) Eschbacher, and Satchel Cox; and great-grandchildren Jonathan Boyd and Cody Eschbacher. Sheila requested cremation and didn't want a funeral service or flowers. She was an enthusiastic charitable donor and particularly liked to support Special Olympics. Donations to this group would please her greatly.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 15, 2020